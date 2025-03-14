Atala Financial Inc Takes $275,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $159.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.76. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.