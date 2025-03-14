Atala Financial Inc Takes $275,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on BA
Boeing Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE BA opened at $159.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.76. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.53.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Boeing Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.