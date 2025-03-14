Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATRA. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATRA

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.49. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by $2.63. The business had revenue of $32.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.