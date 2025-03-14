Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5781 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Price Performance

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 44,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,669. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

