AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $25.57. 23,774,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 41,383,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,700,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 41.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after buying an additional 2,326,904 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

