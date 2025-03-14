Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 286 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $141.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.19 and a 1 year high of $270.73.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

