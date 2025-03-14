Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,056 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RFV opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $106.80 and a one year high of $131.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.46.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

