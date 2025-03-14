Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,550 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 138,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,873,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

RSPM stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $186.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

