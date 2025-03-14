Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 263.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,121 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $196.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $229.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.