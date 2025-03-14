Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 46,219 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $49.73 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

