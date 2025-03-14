Aviso Financial Inc. Buys 482 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $465.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $514.83 and its 200-day moving average is $541.00. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.50 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Michael J. Petro purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,514.45. The trade was a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $559.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.36.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

