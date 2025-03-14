Aviso Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 5,886 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,886 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $1,305,342.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,509.44. This trade represents a 12.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,245 shares of company stock worth $32,534,498. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $241.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.26. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.09 and a 52-week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.