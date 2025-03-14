AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.32, with a volume of 62382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

