AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.32, with a volume of 62382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXAHY
AXA Stock Performance
AXA Company Profile
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AXA
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.