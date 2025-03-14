Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $3.27

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $521.58 million and approximately $24.69 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00003849 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00003370 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,431,231 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 159,419,237.02063692 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 3.17524515 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 507 active market(s) with $28,479,582.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

