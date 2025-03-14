Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 406,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 269,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.78.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Azincourt Energy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.