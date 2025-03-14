B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.31). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($6.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.70) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FCEL. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $2.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The energy company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 113.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

