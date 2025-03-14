Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires New Stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth $104,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter worth $6,493,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Kinzley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKLO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Oklo Stock Down 8.5 %

NYSE OKLO opened at $23.96 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

