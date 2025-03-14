Balboa Wealth Partners Makes New $290,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after buying an additional 6,566,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,906 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $53,636,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 718.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,165,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,224 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,806,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $19.10 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.