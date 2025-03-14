Balboa Wealth Partners Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $413.97 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.98 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

