Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 43.60 ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Balfour Beatty had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 1.5 %

Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 449.80 ($5.83) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 452.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 442.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 341.20 ($4.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 476.40 ($6.17).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 500 ($6.48) to GBX 575 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Balfour Beatty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.

Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

