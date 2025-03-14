Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Update

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,453,000 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the February 13th total of 21,133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104,530.0 days.
Banco Comercial Português Price Performance
Shares of BPCGF remained flat at $0.56 during trading hours on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.
About Banco Comercial Português
