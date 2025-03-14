Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Update

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,453,000 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the February 13th total of 21,133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104,530.0 days.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

Shares of BPCGF remained flat at $0.56 during trading hours on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies and Corporate; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring, and insurance.

