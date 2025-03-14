Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the February 13th total of 861,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.0 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
Shares of BBAJF stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Crypto Crash Hits These 4 Blockchain Stocks—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Ready for a Rebound
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Palantir’s Deal With Archer Aviation Keeps AI’s Future in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.