Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 392.1% in February

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 392.1% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Bancroft Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
BCV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,396. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $18.77.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
