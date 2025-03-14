Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 392.1% in February

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 392.1% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bancroft Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

BCV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,396. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

