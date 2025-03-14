Bank of America Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $25.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.87.

Shares of ASAN opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 196,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $4,270,339.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,651,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,964,050.76. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,931,992.05. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,300 shares of company stock worth $15,161,068. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Asana by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

