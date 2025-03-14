Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Acquired Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bank of New York Mellon stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/14/2025.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BK opened at $79.58 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $61,945,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.