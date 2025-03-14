Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 556,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,667. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,635 shares of company stock worth $367,140. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

