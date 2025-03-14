Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in February

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 31,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.1416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Featured Stories

