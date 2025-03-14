Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.10 EPS

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($1.10), Zacks reports. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 5.48%.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.91. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

