Best Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – March 13th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, processing, or extraction of lithium—a key component in batteries used for electric vehicles and various electronic devices. These stocks are sensitive to global demand for renewable energy and battery technology, making them a unique niche within the materials and mining sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.24. 7,471,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,532,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.77. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.01. 1,572,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,539. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $67.23 and a twelve month high of $137.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $91.61.

