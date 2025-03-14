Beta Finance Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.31 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a market cap of $3.31 million and $4.22 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

