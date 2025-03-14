Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $664.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.12. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $28.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,670,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,995,274 shares in the company, valued at $153,327,503.16. The trade was a 5.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,190. This trade represents a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,677 shares of company stock worth $392,413 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 10,885,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,395,000 after buying an additional 1,485,397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 406.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,554,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,769,000 after buying an additional 3,655,101 shares in the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,452,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after buying an additional 1,112,369 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,850,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,887,000 after buying an additional 327,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,087,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.