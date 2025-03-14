Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the February 13th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Biofrontera Price Performance

BFRI stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.30. Biofrontera has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 811,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 309,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 811,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 316,428 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Featured Stories

