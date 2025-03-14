Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stake Raised by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 810.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bioventus Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of BVS stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.86. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.
