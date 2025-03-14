Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stake Raised by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 810.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of BVS stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.86. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Insider Transactions at Bioventus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Robert E. Claypoole sold 28,786 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $261,952.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,964 shares in the company, valued at $591,172.40. The trade was a 30.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $44,632.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,233.82. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,932 shares of company stock valued at $512,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bioventus

Bioventus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.