Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BDT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BDT

Bird Construction Trading Up 4.9 %

Bird Construction Company Profile

Shares of TSE:BDT traded up C$1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching C$21.43. 210,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,377. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$17.89 and a 12-month high of C$32.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.