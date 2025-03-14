BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20.13 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $679.91 million and approximately $20.13 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,061,142,857,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 986,061,142,857,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000069 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $19,316,386.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

