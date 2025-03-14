BMO Capital Markets Cuts Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $3.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TLS. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Telos has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Barclays PLC grew its position in Telos by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,523,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after buying an additional 342,076 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Telos by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,569,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telos by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Telos by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 162,549 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telos during the third quarter worth about $3,665,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

