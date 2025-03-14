BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.50 and last traded at C$11.50, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.61.

BMTC Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$386.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries manages and operates furniture and household and electronic appliance retail sales networks in Quebec. The company manages and operates a retail network of furniture.

