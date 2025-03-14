BNB (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $83.76 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. BNB has a market cap of $83.76 billion and $1.66 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $587.90 or 0.00698384 BTC on major exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 142,475,011 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 142,475,062.18. The last known price of BNB is 583.54915844 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2384 active market(s) with $2,378,420,315.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
