BNB (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $83.76 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. BNB has a market cap of $83.76 billion and $1.66 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $587.90 or 0.00698384 BTC on major exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 142,475,011 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

