Brett (BRETT) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week

Brett (BRETT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Brett token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Brett has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Brett has a total market cap of $327.15 million and approximately $29.15 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Brett Token Profile

Brett launched on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.03133592 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $33,626,831.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

