Brokerages Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target at $146.48

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Airbnb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $89,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,401,984.10. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total value of $27,171,338.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,290 shares in the company, valued at $27,171,972. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,269,494 shares of company stock worth $318,203,453. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $119.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.