Brokerages Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target at $86.00

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Trimble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,706,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,099,064,000 after purchasing an additional 183,150 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,154,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,427,000 after purchasing an additional 138,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,665,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,312,000 after purchasing an additional 222,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,532,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Stock Down 1.4 %

TRMB stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.