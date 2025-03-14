Brokerages Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT at $130.14

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMBF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $98.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average is $112.34.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 767.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,114,000 after buying an additional 694,751 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 51.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 229.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

