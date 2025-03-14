Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Posts Earnings Results

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.97 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,054,761.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,082.38. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 97,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,403 in the last ninety days. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

