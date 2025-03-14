Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 1.9 %

BBW traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 145,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $484.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $623,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,127.25. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 6,210 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $247,841.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,154.16. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,666 shares of company stock worth $7,010,081. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBW shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Further Reading

