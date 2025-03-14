CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells $112,358.58 in Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $112,358.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,780.30. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CACI traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.19. 96,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,781. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $588.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.82 and a 200-day moving average of $449.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth about $1,955,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 17.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.92.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

