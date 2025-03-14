CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Down 65.4% in February

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the February 13th total of 300,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 636,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CaixaBank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CaixaBank to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 512,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

