Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Capital One Financial stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/14/2025.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $165.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.98.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

