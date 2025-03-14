Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRNCY remained flat at $6.86 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

