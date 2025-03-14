Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Capricorn Energy Price Performance
Shares of CRNCY remained flat at $6.86 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
