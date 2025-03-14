Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $222.47 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

