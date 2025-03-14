Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $35.03 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cedar Fair stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

