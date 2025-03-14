CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
CellaVision AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLVSF remained flat at $19.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. CellaVision AB has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $19.91.
CellaVision AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CellaVision AB (publ)
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for CellaVision AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CellaVision AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.